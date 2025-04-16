Hoover Service Club celebrates 50 years of community giving

× 1 of 11 Expand × 2 of 11 Expand × 3 of 11 Expand × 4 of 11 Expand × 5 of 11 Expand × 6 of 11 Expand × 7 of 11 Expand × 8 of 11 Expand × 9 of 11 Expand × 10 of 11 Expand × 11 of 11 Expand Prev Next

The Hoover Service Club last week celebrated 50 years of existence at its monthly meeting at the Hoover Country Club.

Debbie Rutherford, the great-granddaughter of club founder Flora Mae Pike, who created the club with nine other women in 1975, recounted some of the group’s history and accomplishments over the years.

The primary mission of the club is simple in nature: identify areas of need within the community and award grants to organizations that address those needs. Over the year, grants have been given to organizations that provide food assistance, meet the needs of women and children, provide health education and awareness, support veterans and provide educational programs for students.

The group not only collects money; each month club members bring donations of other items such as diapers, canned goods and Easter baskets for needy children. Hoover Service Club members also volunteer time to assist in various community events, such as the SEC Baseball Tournament.

At the 50th anniversary celebration on Thursday, club members presented more than 200 stuffed animals to the Hoover police and fire departments to give to children in distressed situations.

The club also each year recognizes outstanding citizenship and academic performance among middle school students and gives out college scholarship money to students from Hoover area schools. This past year, the club gave out more than $49,000 in scholarships to 10 students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools. More scholarships are set to be distributed in May.

Nia Settles, a 2023 graduate of Hoover High School who received a scholarship from the Service Club two years ago, on Thursday talked to the club about what the scholarship meant to her. The club also heard from Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and recognized past club presidents.

New officers for the 2025-26 also were introduced. They are: Heather Pierce, president; Shelley Shaw, first vice president in charge of programs, Bernadette Beavers-Forrest, second vice president in charge of membership; Crystal Bowles, third vice president in charge of the directory; Lori Heglas, treasurer; Betty Moulton, corresponding secretary; and Elaine Thompson, recording secretary.