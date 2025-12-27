Hoover salutes Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness; $1.5 million already raised

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, right, salutes Dwight and Sandy Sandlin for forming the Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and the Hoover City Council pose for a photo with Dwight and Sandy Sandlin of the Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness and representatives from 10 other nonprofits serving the Hoover community on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. Prev Next

Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis and the Hoover City Council recently saluted Dwight and Sandy Sandlin for their work in creating a new foundation to support nonprofits serving the Hoover community.

The Sandlin Foundation for Kids and Kindness, founded about four months ago, already has raised about $1.5 million and distributed or committed almost $750,000 to 10 nonprofits, Dwight Sandlin said.

The nonprofits are Hoover Helps (battling childhood hunger and other needs), Hoover City Schools Foundation, Libby’s Friends (serving people with disabilities), Hoover YMCA, Neighborhood Bridges Hoover (serving needy families), Magic Moments (granting wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses), Family Connection, Joyful Noise Foundation (sharing music tools for special needs children), Hope For Autumn Foundation (for families dealing with childhood cancer) and Ady’s Big Army (serving adults with disabilities).

The people running these charities are the true heroes in Hoover, Sandlin said.

“Hoover’s a great city — a fabulous city,” he said. “We just want to make it better. With God’s help and the backing of city leadership, … and the involvement from other people in kind, we’ll make this happen.

“Our foundation won’t cure cancer. It won’t solve world hunger. It won’t stop homelessness,” Sandlin said.” What we want to do, with the grace of God and all the folks in Hoover, will make our neighbors have a better life.”