Hoover's Thorn sworn in at U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation Natalie Thorn Natalie Thorn of Hoover, Alabama, was recently sworn in as a midshipman in the U. S. Naval Reserve at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Here, she is shown withher parents, Paul and Bobbi Thorn.

Natalie Thorn of Hoover was recently sworn in as a midshipman in the U. S. Naval Reserve at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.

Thorn joins 279 others in her class. She was nominated to the academy by Sen. Richard Shelby and Congressman Gary Palmer.

The Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their congressman or senator.

It is one of five federal service academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

All Merchant Marine Academy graduates earn both a bachelor of science degree and a Merchant Marine officer license, and incur an obligation to serve the country as an active or reserve officer in the U.S. armed forces.

The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine — manned by U.S. merchant mariners — secures the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivers warfighters, weapons and military supplies in times of conflict.

The majority of “Kings Pointers” will serve as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces.

As part of her four-year education, Thorn will spend one year training as a cadet aboard oceangoing vessels. The Merchant Marine Academy is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.