Hoover runners participate in Jingle Bell Run

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jennifer Gregory Hoover Ho Ho’s team captain Jennifer Gregory and Alex Brewer at the Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 8.

A group of Hoover runners called Team Hoover Ho Ho’s participated in the Jingle Bell Run for the Arthritis Foundation on Dec. 8 at Railroad Park.

The team has 18 members, mostly from the Hoover Rec center, who raised more than $830 for the Arthritis Foundation and came out on a chilly, rainy morning to support the organization.

The Hoover Ho Ho's team was formed in 2012 as a suggestion from Sandi Falkenhagen, who was director of public health and advocacy and Alabama Arthritis Foundation chapter president at the time.

Submitted by Jennifer Gregory