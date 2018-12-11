Hoover runners participate in Jingle Bell Run

A group of Hoover runners called Team Hoover Ho Ho’s participated in the Jingle Bell Run for the Arthritis Foundation on Dec. 8 at Railroad Park.

The team has 18 members, mostly from the Hoover Rec center, who raised more than $830 for the Arthritis Foundation and came out on a chilly, rainy morning to support the organization.

The Hoover Ho Ho's team was formed in 2012 as a suggestion from Sandi Falkenhagen, who was director of public health and advocacy and Alabama Arthritis Foundation chapter president at the time. 

