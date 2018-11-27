Hoover residents donate to Mt. Olive ball park project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Modern Woodmen of America Members of Modern Woodmen of America present their $2,500 donation to Mt. Olive’s ball parks for a new concession stand.

The local chapter of Modern Woodmen of America recently donated $2,500 to match funds raised for a new concession stand, which will further promote community involvement at the local ball parks in Mt. Olive.

Hoover local agents Jordan Ray and Dannielle Roberts are financial advisors with Modern Woodmen, a fraternal benefit organization, working to assist families and businesses with their financial planning needs and give back to communities in various ways.

Modern Woodmen is a nationwide fraternal financial services company founded in 1883 as a not-for-profit business to help widows and orphans. Today the company offers personalized financial planning services including life insurance, retirement planning/distribution, and investments.

In 2018 alone, Modern Woodmen has given close to $10,000 in the Hoover and Birmingham area.

Submitted by Jordan Ray, Modern Woodmen of America