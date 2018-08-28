Hoover residents donate $1.5 million to Troy University

× Expand Submitted by Troy University Sue and Lewis Rushing of Hoover stand in front of Rushing Hall, the Troy University residence hall renamed in their honor following a $1.5 million donation to the university. Both are 1965 alumni.

Troy University’s New Hall, the residence hall that opened in 2015 at the university campus, will have a new name thanks to a $1.5 million donation from alumni Sue and Lewis Rushing.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in May to rename the residence building Rushing Hall in honor of the alumni couple, who are both 1965 graduates. Rushing Hall is to be officially dedicated and the Rushings honored during a ceremony on Sept. 1, at the first home football game of the season against Boise State.

The Rushings said they are proud to be a part of Troy’s continued growth and to leave behind a legacy that will benefit future generations of students.

Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. called Sue and Lewis Rushing a “special couple” whose generosity will have a positive impact on many students.

“The Rushings have been enormously generous to the university, and it's simply because they love this place,” Hawkins said. “They want to be a part of it, and they want to help students in the future. It’s wonderful to get them re-involved and I think they will be a permanent part of the family.”

Submitted by Troy University