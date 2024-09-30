Hoover resident named Miss Vestavia Hills Teen

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Evie Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, at right, was crowned the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. At left is Allie Grace Broadhead, who was crownedy the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills Teen. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Allie Grace Broadhead waves after being named the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills Teen at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Evie Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, was crowned the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed 2025 Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, left, adjusts the crown for Evie Smith, the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills, at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Evie Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, was crowned the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Evie Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, was crowned the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry and 2025 Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard crown Auburn University freshman Evie Smith as the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Prev Next

Allie Grace Broadhead, a Hoover resident and junior at Homewood High School, won the title of Miss Vestaiva Hills Teen on Sunday, competing against nine other teenage girls for the title.

“I have just loved the whole experience,” Broadhead said. “When I heard my name called that I had won Miss Vestavia Hills Teen, it was just complete shock, and kind of like, ‘Wait, did they just say my name?’”

Broadhead said she is looking forward to giving back to the community that has given so much to her.

“Vestavia is a place I have grown up around, and I am just really excited to represent this wonderful city,” Broadhead said.

One of her favorite parts of the competition was the sisterhood she said she developed with the other contestants.

“I think that has been the best part for me because you really do just become so close with those you are doing the competition with,” Broadhead said. “Every single girl here is amazing.”

Additionally, Auburn University freshman Evie Smith was crowned Miss Vestavia Hills on Sunday.

“I actually didn’t believe I had won at first when they said my name, but then it sunk in that it was actually happening, and it is just all so surreal,” Smith said. “I just feel so excited about the opportunity.”

Smith, originally from Slocomb, an area near Dothan, said she is honored to represent the city of Vestavia Hills and looks forward to spending more time in the community.

“I have just loved this whole experience and really look forward to serving the city of Vestavia,” she said.

The competition, a preliminary to the Miss Alabama 2025 competition, was held at Vestavia Hills High School and featured 11 young women.

This is the first year in about 30 years for Vestavia Hills to have a competition for Miss Vestavia Hills and Miss Vestavia Hills Teen.

“We are calling this the first inaugural open Miss Vestavia Hills and Miss Vestavia Hills Teen because there used to be a pageant many years ago, but there has not been one in a while,” said Gina Vines, executive director for the competition.

Vines said responsibilities for Miss Vestavia Hills and Miss Vestavia Hills Teen will be largely to be involved in community events.

“They will go to ribbon cuttings and Chamber of Commerce meetings,” Vines said. “Anything the city of Vestavia wants them to represent they will be there.”

Both young women also have a community service initiative. Smith wants to bring awareness and advocate for children who experience trauma, while Broadhead is focusing on kindness and mental health awareness.

Vines said having a new competition for girls in Vestavia has been really exciting.

“I think it is really nice when you see these girls come together from different places, and they all work together to help each other have the best experience they can have,” she said.

Contestants on Sunday gave an opening performance with self-introductions, on-stage conversations, fitness and talent demonstrations and an evening gown portion.

The other 10 contestants for Miss Vestavia Hills were Lauren Kilgore, Kaitlyn Homan, Allison Terrell, Madeleine Matherne, Morgan Keel, Rylie Dewley, Anna Grace Deason, Morgan Still, Mary Elizabeth Adams and Emma Walters.

The other eight contestants for Miss Vestavia Hills Teen were Josie Harrison, Helen Maddox, Madeline Tapley, Eva Davey, Isabella Kirkland, Addison Shoemaker, Kennedi Fomby and Lily Walton.