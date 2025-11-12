Hoover resident named 2025 Lifestyle Model of the Year by national group

× Expand Photo courtesy of Deidra Schwartz Deidra Schwartz

Hoover resident Deidra Schwartz was named the 2025 Lifestyle Model of the Year by the Modeling Association of America International.

Schwartz stood out in every lifestyle category at the organization’s national convention at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, this past summer, the organization said in a news release.

She scored top marks in commercial interview challenges, branding pitches, photo movement and real-world campaign simulations. Judges repeatedly praised her professionalism, consistency and authenticity — calling her “a powerhouse with heart.”

“Deidra captivated agents and judges alike with her natural ability to connect, both on camera and in-person,” the organization said. “Whether modeling in wellness campaigns, fitness shoots, travel-inspired editorials or branding spotlights, she demonstrated the essence of what lifestyle modeling is all about: trust, style, personality and versatility.”

“Deidra is exactly what today’s brands are looking for,” said Marta Michaud, the group’s executive director. “She represents the modern woman — elegant, relatable and aspirational, without being inaccessible. She’s the kind of talent that elevates a product simply by being herself.”

Schwartz spent 30 years as an executive assistant with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama before retiring in 2021. She and her husband live off Shades Crest Road.

Since getting into modeling as a second career, she has done a print campaign for Hike shoes and a print and video advertisement for a heart monitor company. She also played a supporting role in an Amazon film shot in Mobile this past May, she said.

As the 2025 Lifestyle Model of the Year, Schwartz will be spotlighted in upcoming industry-facing promotions and will be considered for casting referrals, branding opportunities and influencer campaigns through MAAI’s legacy network.