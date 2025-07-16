Hoover Realtor launches GoFundMe effort to help American patriot Roy Brook

× Expand Fire photo courtesy of Roy Brook. Flag photo by Jon Anderson. Left: Roy Brook puts out a fire that engulfed his riding lawn mower. Right: Brook stands at attention at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa at a golf tournament for a group supporting veterans in 2021.

Roy Brook is known as a man who stands up in support of veterans, the military and the country as a whole, but now someone else is giving people an opportunity to stand up for him.

Brook is the man often seen at big events in Hoover and surrounding areas, proudly but humbly holding a U.S. flag on a pole. He goes to city festivals, sporting events, fundraisers, parades, fire station dedications, groundbreakings, chamber luncheons and Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Fourth of July celebrations and remembrance ceremonies.

Sometimes he just stands at busy intersections in and around the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, displaying the flag for all to see, but mostly he attends a lot of funerals for military veterans and first responders.

Two years ago, he was awarded the Freedom Award by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, Brook had just finished cutting the grass for a couple of hours on his property in Bessemer when his riding lawn mower caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

Hoover Realtor Richard McLemore found out about it and decided to start a GoFundMe account to replace Brooks’ riding mower. 3M Carts & Mowers in Pelham offered to give a 25% discount on a riding mower.

McLemore said he just wanted to do something to help a man who has done so much for so many people for many years. “He’s done a lot of good for people.”

To contribute to the GoFund me account, click here.

Read more about Brook in this 2023 story when he won the award from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.