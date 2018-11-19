Hoover Public Library to reprise ‘Wake Up Santa’ holiday musical

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library. Members of the Hoover Public Library staff perform the musical “Wake Up Santa” in December 2015.

The Hoover Public Library staff for the fourth year in a row will present a Christmas holiday musical for young children.

This year, staff members are doing a reprise of a show they did in 2015 called “Wake Up Santa.” The premise of the show is that Santa Claus has fallen asleep, and the elves and Mrs. Claus are trying to wake him up so he can deliver presents on time, said Jeremy Davis, the library’s children’s coordinator.

“It’s pretty silly, but the acting and music performed is top class,” Davis said. “It’s really top-quality stuff performed by our staff. In my opinion, it’s just as good as some of the touring plays we’ve brought in before.”

The show originally was written as a play by recently retired library staff member Mary Ann Cohen, but library staff member Alyssa Jewel and her husband, Shane, wrote music for it to turn it into a musical, Davis said.

The musical is aimed at preschoolers, but children of all ages and even adults come to see it, he said. It lasts about 30 minutes to stay within the attention span of preschoolers, he said.

While this is the same musical that was performed three years ago, Davis said some adjustments have been made. The music is a little bit punchier, and there will be different staff members playing some of the parts, he said.

“It’s really cool. It should be better than the first time,” he said.

Plus, three years ago, the musical was only performed once, so only about 250 people got to see it, he said. The musicals have become so popular that they are now performed three times, and the Library Theatre fills up each time, he said.

This year’s performances of “Wake Up Santa” are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 13–14; and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15.