Hoover Public Library Director Amanda Borden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Amanda Borden. Amanda Borden, 1986.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: This picture was taken the summer before my sophomore year in high school. I had just made varsity cheerleader the spring before, and I was very excited to be on the team. All summer long, we had been practicing just about every day to compete at cheerleader camp and to perform at the football games, which would start that fall. I was very excited about being on the team and being part of the cheerleading squad at Robertsdale High School.

Q: Tell us about you then. What year was this? What was going on in your life then?

A: The year was 1986, and I was 15 years old, and I was a very typical 1980s child. I was listening to Prince and Madonna and Michael Jackson. But the biggest thing that I was trying to do was get my driver’s license. I was learning to drive, and I could not wait to be able to drive myself to practice and school and a part-time job, and be independent and not dependent on my parents anymore.

Q: If you could go back in time to that day, what would you tell your younger self?

A: If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing, I think it would be to take more risks and not to worry so much about mistakes. I think I was very afraid of failure as a kid and even as a young adult, and now that I’m older, the things that I regret are not the things that I did, but the things that I didn’t do. So I think that would be my advice to my younger self, is not to be afraid of failure, but to take more risks.

Q: What do you think people would be surprised to hear about your younger self?

A: I don’t think people would be surprised to hear that I was also a pretty big nerd and enjoyed school and learning, but they would be surprised probably to hear that I was also a big clown. I was a big goofball. I was always doing something to get a laugh, whether that was making up a skit or a routine or impression or just about anything. If I could get a laugh out of you, I was gonna try to do it.