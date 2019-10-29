Hoover police model for 2019 Riverchase Women's Club fashion show

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_2 Hovoer police Chief Nick Derzis serves as master of ceremonies for the first responder fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_3 Hoover police officer Katie Bonham models during the first responder fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_5 Hoover Police Department employee Tammy Gilbert models at the first responder fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_1 The Riverchase Women's Club held a first responder fashion show at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_8 Hoover Police Department employees served as models for a first responders fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_6 Hoover police officer Matthew Bond and Fancy participate in the first responder fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_4 Hoover police officer Brian Hale and Ava participate in the first responder fashion show put on by the Riverchase Women's Club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Riverchase Wom 190919_Riverchase_womens_club_fashion_show_7 Riverchase Women's Club President Amy Luther speaks at the first responder fashion show put on by club at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, as Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis listens. Derzis served as master of ceremonies for the event. Prev Next

The Riverchase Women’s Club kicked off its 2019-20 new year with a first responder fashion show at the Riverchase Country Club.

Men and women from the Hoover Police Department modeled fashions from Von Maur and The Gilded Garment, and some officers even strutted the runway with their canine partners. Police Chief Nick Derzis was the master of ceremonies for the event, and Cpl. Steven Easterling provided music.

In addition to the fashion show, door prizes were drawn, and the club presented a donation to the Hoover Police Department for the Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation.