Hoover parks and recreation staff earn professional awards

×
Photo from Hoover Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page
Hoover Parks and Recreation Department staff members receiving awards from the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association Distirct 3 are, from left, therapeutic recration specalist Jayla Maye, recreation manager Ryan Cavender and recreation supervisor Jordan Yarbrough.
Three members of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department in December were honored with awards from District 3 of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association.
- Jordan Yarbrough, a recreation supervisor for administration, received the Professional of the Year Award and was noted for his reliability, work ethic, pride in his work, steady leadership and positivity.
- Ryan Cavender, a recreation manager, received the Outstanding New Professional Award and was noted for his professionalism, enthusiasm and team-first minset.
- Jayla Maye, a therapeutic recreation specialist, received the Merit in Therapeutic Recreation Award and was cited for her compassion, creativity, commitment to the therapeutics program, and care for participants and their families.