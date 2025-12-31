Hoover parks and recreation staff earn professional awards

× Expand Photo from Hoover Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page Hoover Parks and Recreation Department staff members receiving awards from the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association Distirct 3 are, from left, therapeutic recration specalist Jayla Maye, recreation manager Ryan Cavender and recreation supervisor Jordan Yarbrough.

Three members of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department in December were honored with awards from District 3 of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association.