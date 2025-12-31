Hoover parks and recreation staff earn professional awards

Three members of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department in December were honored with awards from District 3 of the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association.

  • Jordan Yarbrough, a recreation supervisor for administration, received the Professional of the Year Award and was noted for his reliability, work ethic, pride in his work, steady leadership and positivity.
  • Ryan Cavender, a recreation manager, received the Outstanding New Professional Award and was noted for his professionalism, enthusiasm and team-first minset.
  • Jayla Maye, a therapeutic recreation specialist, received the Merit in Therapeutic Recreation Award and was cited for her compassion, creativity, commitment to the therapeutics program, and care for participants and their families.