Hoover parents concerned about background checks, explicit books

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover parent Jon Kerr speaks to the Hoover Board of Education on April 9 about his concerns over explicit books In Hoover school libraries and background checks for contracted education aides.

Some parents in Hoover schools took concerns about sexually graphic books and background checks for outsourced school aides to the Hoover Board of Education in April.

Parent Jon Kerr told the school board that dozens of complaints have been sent to Hoover school administrators about the aides that are being sent to Hoover schools by Kelly Educational Staffing.

Some children are feeling uncomfortable with the aides, and parents want to know if proper background checks are being done, Kerr said. At least nine employees of Hoover schools have contacted his wife with concerns about the contracted aides, asking her to investigate issues because they aren’t allowed to bring it up, he said.

Kerr said in many cases, outsourced aides haven’t been required to even present ID when they show up. He and other parents want to know what the school system is doing to make sure the company sending aides to work with Hoover children is doing proper background checks, and school officials are not responding, he said.

“We’ve had dozens of unreturned phone calls, unanswered correspondence,” Kerr said. “These are aides going back to our special needs children. That’s why we’re concerned. … It’s embarrassing for you to put those kinds of people in front of our most vulnerable students.”

During the April 9 school board meeting, Superintendent Kevin Maddox had Chris Zuber, senior director of client services for Kelly Educational Staffing, make a presentation to the school board about what his company does.

Zuber said his company has been working with Hoover City Schools for three years and works with 15 other school districts in Alabama and a total of 1,100 school districts in 42 states, providing support staff via contract. Hoover schools have 120 aides provided by his company, which saves the district about $1.3 million versus the cost of filling those roles with school system employees, he said.

His company follows state guidelines for background checks, doing fingerprinting, background assessments, interviews and pre-hire training, Zuber said. Kelly Educational Staffing goes beyond the state requirements by vetting employees through the national sex offender registry as well, he said.

Danille Nixon, public relations director for Kelly Education, said in an email that her company has proudly partnered with Hoover City Schools for three years and continues to work collaboratively with the district to provide qualified candidates who support student learning goals.

Kerr said parents and some school system employees are not convinced the company is following through, and they are looking for Hoover school officials to provide assurances about the people given access to their children.

“How certain is this district that we are getting vetted people sent to our most vulnerable population?” Kerr said.

School system spokesperson Sherea Harris-Turner said after the school board meeting that the superintendent was not available for questions about that topic and directed any questions regarding background checks for Kelly Educational Staffing personnel to that company.

SEXUALLY EXPLICIT BOOKS

Parents also have concerns abouts books that children are being allowed to check out through a Sora ebook collection, particularly sexually explicit books.

Maddox said the Hoover school system has three ebook libraries — one for elementary students, one for middle school students and one for high school students. Parents were contesting two books that had “very mature sexually explicit content” — one of which was purchased for the library in 2015 and the other purchased in 2018, he said.

He reviewed the books and had both pulled from the catalog. “I do not believe explicit and graphic sexual content is age-appropriate for high school students,” Maddox said.

The Hoover school system the next day issued a statement that the district had initiated an internal audit of its Sora online library to ensure that similar books with mature sexual content are removed and told parents that access to that library would be cut off during the review.

“HCS encourages parents to communicate any concerns about library materials to their school librarian or administrator and monitor their child's selections from the collection,” the statement said. “The district remains committed to being proactive in our efforts to safeguard the well-being of our students and uphold our district's mission and values. We appreciate the cooperation and support of our community as we continue to prioritize our students.”

Kerr said he not only wants the books pulled, he also wants to know what the school system’s policy and procedure are for vetting those books. He said school officials were not responding to inquiries.