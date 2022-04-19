Hoover painter wins best of show at Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Libecap 220409_Karen_Libecap1 Karen Libecap, a painter from Hoover, Alabama who does miniature paintings, won best of show at the 2022 Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, which was held April 7-10, 2022. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Libecap 220409_Karen_Libecap2 Customers fill the booth of Karen Libecap, a painter from Hoover, Alabama, won best of show at the 2022 Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, which was held April 7-10, 2022. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Libecap 220409_Karen_Libecap3 Karen Libecap, a painter from Hoover, Alabama who does miniature paintings, won best of show at the 2022 Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, which was held April 7-10, 2022. Prev Next

Karen Libecap, an artist from Hoover’s Green Valley community, won best of show among 213 artists at the Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival, which was held April 7-10.

Libecap, who has never won an art show before but twice received one of seven merit awards given out at the Fort Worth show, does tiny paintings that are 1.25 inches square. She focuses on everyday images that resonate with her and fits as much detail as she can within the tiny space.

× Expand Images from Karen Libecap's website Examples of Karen Libecap's "tiny art" — miniature paintings that are 1.25 inches square.

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival is a highly esteemed art show that recently was rated as the third best juried art show in the nation by a national arts publication and has been named a Top 10 Arts Festival by USA Today.

While 213 artists made it into this year’s show, about 1,100 other artists who applied did not. The artists who made the list worked in mediums that ranged from ceramics to jewelry, printmaking, painting, digital, fiber, leather, sculpture, drawing, glass, metalwork, photography, wood and mixed media.

This particular show typically has about $4 million worth of sales, and Libecap said she by far had her best sales ever.

People were lined up, waiting to get into her booth, throughout the four-day show, she said. She suspects that was because she won best of show, but other artists had good sales, too, she said. “It was amazing.”

She also won $5,000 for getting best of show. "I was completely shocked," she said.

Read more about Libecap in a future edition of the Hoover Sun.