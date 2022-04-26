Hoover Songbirds show choir takes Senior Center stage (videos)

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds10 A barbershop quartet from the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. From left are Dennis Jones, Hal Ferrell, Karl Turner, Tom Brown and Patty Saffles. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds12 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds8 Peggy Sawaya, a member of the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir, strolls around the audience during the choir's performance at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds4 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds6 Annette McLeod and Tom Brown sing "Anything You Can Do" as part of the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performance at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds1 Karl Turner sings a solo during a performance of the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds2 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds11 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds7 Barbara Alvarado, a member of the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir, strolls around the audience during the choir's performance at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds11 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds3 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220426_Songbirds5 The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performs at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Prev Next

The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir performed during a luncheon at the Hoover Senior Center Tuesday.

The choir, which had about 30 members present, ranges in age from about 65 to 90 and shared about 16 songs, including Broadway show tunes and standards from what Director Fred Ernst calls the “Great American songbook.”

Songs performed today included tunes such as “Hello Dolly,” “It Had To Be You,” “Oklahoma” and “Happy Trails.”

The New Horizons Songbirds are concluding their 30th year of performances. The group travels around the Birmingham-Hoover metro area between September and May, performing at senior centers, retirement villages, assisted living centers, nursing homes, places of worship and other facilities. The choir this year had about 20 concerts scheduled, Ernst said.

× The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir sings "Hello Dolly" at the Hoover Senior Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

× Joan Brooks, a member of the Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir, sings "It Had To Be You" at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Video by Jon Anderson/Hoover Sun

× The Hoover New Horizons Songbirds show choir sings "Oklahoma" at the Hoover Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Video by Jon Anderson/Hoover Sun

