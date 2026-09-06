Hoover mom, business owner to compete for Mrs. America

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rhonda Gilliam. Right: Katie Guerin won Mrs. Alabama America in June and will now participate in Mrs. America in Las Vegas.

Not only does Katie Guerin wear many hats — from mother and wife to business owner and community volunteer — but she also dons a variety of tiaras.

A Hoover resident, Guerin has been competing in pageant scholarship programs across Alabama, Georgia and Florida since she was 12 years old. After aging out of teen pageants, she moved into the adult category and won titles like Ms. Alabama United States and Ms. Woman Florida United States.

When she reached 30, she decided to hang up her crown and focus on getting married, starting a family and growing her career as a hair stylist. She’s now married with two daughters — Minnie, 4, and Rosie, 2 — and owns Foil Salon at 260 Old Town Road in Vestavia Hills behind the bowling alley. Opened in 2022, the salon offers a variety of hair services and has a nail technician and massage therapist.

But a decade after her last pageant, she decided to slip back into an evening gown and compete for Mrs. Alabama America. She came in as the second alternate in 2025 and said she wanted to work even harder this year. In June, Guerin took home the title of Mrs. Alabama America 2026.

“When I won, Minnie could hardly stand it and jumped on the stage and gave me a big kiss. That was the best feeling,” she said. “I want to show my girls that dreams don’t have an expiration date. Just because I’m a mommy and married doesn’t mean I have to stop my dreams and plans.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Katie Guerin. Left: Katie Guerin celebrated her win as Mrs. Alabama America with her husband, Clay, and oldest daughter, Minnie.

During her reign as Mrs. Alabama America, Guerin will continue her work in the community with nonprofits like The Lovelady Center, Ronald McDonald House, Go Red for Women, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and her organization, The Umbrella Foundation. Under her foundation, she’s working to create a scholarship program for girls ages 4 to 18 called Little Miss Birmingham. She hopes to start the program in early 2027.

Throughout this experience, she said the best part has been doing it with her daughters.

“I want them to see the importance of giving back and that the smallest hands can make the biggest difference,” Guerin said. “Philanthropy is literally my passion. It’s what God sent me here to do.”

With the support of her daughters and husband, Clay, Guerin was set to compete for the title of Mrs. America during the program’s 50th anniversary Aug. 25 through Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. The event will also include Miss for America Strong and Mrs. American.

Having previously helped with the hair and makeup at Mrs. America, Guerin has come full circle now that she will be the one taking the stage. While she’s preparing to compete, Guerin said she remembers the event is about more than bringing home the crown.

“If you focus too much on winning, you miss out on the experience as a whole. I’m looking forward to being with the other women and enjoying the shows, dinners and new friendships,” she said. “Every single woman is significantly different, incredibly talented and has achievements on another level.”

The Mrs. America competition will be broadcast by the Mrs. America Presents social media accounts.