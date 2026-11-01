Hoover man named Birmingham Veteran of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Langley. Jim Langley was named Birmingham Veteran of the Year.

Jim Langley was ready to go.

A student at Jacksonville State University, he was already involved in the ROTC program at the height of the Vietnam War, and with little idea as to what he would do when he left college, he felt fighting for his country was a good backup plan.

“I was really gung-ho to join the military,” Langley said.

Everything was set. During the summer of 1971, Langley and others began training at Fort Bragg to eventually be sent to the action in Vietnam. However, as the U.S. drew down its troops in Vietnam and soldiers were needed elsewhere, Langley was instead sent to Alaska, where he served in a field artillery unit for three years.

Initially, Langley was frustrated to have had his opportunity to prove his mettle in Vietnam taken from him. However, after seeing all the soldiers coming back home and how the trauma of the conflict had stayed with them, he realized he had been fortunate.

“I was a little disappointed to not have my combat ribbons, but after seeing everyone and how the war had affected them, I felt blessed,” Langley said.

Langley never saw combat, but his passion for the military remained a guiding force for him, even after he had retired from the reserves in 1994. Now, the Hoover resident has been named the Birmingham Veteran of the Year by the Military Officers Association of America.

“I was surprised, to tell you the truth,” he said.

Langley’s career took him all over the world. After his time in Alaska, Langley went to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he was an instructor from 1974 to 1978. Before coming back to Birmingham in 1979, he spent a year at Camp Stanley in South Korea.

Despite being retired, Langley keeps a pretty busy schedule, a lot of which is based around military service. One of his biggest jobs is writing a newsletter for the MOAA, in which he shares news about veterans’ health care and benefits.

“Being in the military is not a glamorous thing,” he said. “They do take care of you, but nowadays, it can be a struggle to live on what they pay you.”

Nonetheless, Langley still feels a need to support those in the military and the country as a whole.

“It gave me the structure and discipline to succeed,” he said.

However, he said he is saddened by how many service members have been torn apart by wars he considers senseless.

“I’m still a patriot, but wars that get people killed for no reason other than politics really frustrates me,” he said.

Over the years, Langley has worn many hats. After coming back to Alabama, he spent 15 years at BellSouth and later worked with organizations including AIDS Alabama, which he considers the work he is most proud of.

“Everyone in the Army and business world were always upwardly mobile, wanting to step over one another for positions,” he said. “At AIDS Alabama, I got to know a lot of these clients and see what these social workers did to make a difference.”

In 2021, Langley received the Freedom Award from the city of Hoover, as well as a Quilt of Valor in 2022.