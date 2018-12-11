Hoover Kiwanis donate to Restoration Academy

The Hoover Metro Kiwanis donated $5,000 to Restoration Academy in Fairfield on Dec. 7. This is a great school doing wonderful things for the Fairfield community, and more information can be found at restorationacademy.org.

Submitted by William Hart, Hoover Metro Kiwanis

