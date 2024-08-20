Hoover Juniorettes service club to celebrate 50th anniversary this weekend

× Expand Photo from city of Hoover Facebook page The Hoover City Council and Mayor Frank Brocato recognized the Hoover Juniorettes' 50th anniversary at the Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

The Hoover Juniorettes, a high school girls service club organized as part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, this weekend is celebrating its 50th anniversary at Shades Crest Baptist Church.

The gathering is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and all current and former Juniorettes are invited.

The club was founded in November 1974 as the W.A. Berry Juniorettes under the leadership of Cathy Barker and Barbara Lyons and later changed its name to the Hoover Juniorettes.

For more four decades, the group has supported the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club by providing hands-on art activities for children at the Bluff Park Art Show. Other initiatives have included adopting a classroom at Greenwood Elementary School in Bessemer, organizing highway cleanups, participating in charity runs, volunteering at the Moss Rock Festival, participating in diaper and baby product drives for Bundles of Hope, visiting retirement homes, assisting with the Over the Mountain Miracle League and serving at Celebrate Hoover Day.

Beyond hands-on activities, the Juniorettes have financially supported scholarships, libraries, and organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House, Heifer International, Operation Smile and UNICEF.

The Juniorettes are supported by the Shades Mountain Woman’s Club and advisors Pam Thompson, Shannon Burns and Amanda Reagan.

Prominent members over the years include Amy Lyons, Allison Yeager, Claire Kelley, Christy Spruell, Laura Montgomery, Erika Czapala, Jennifer Jones, Eileen Dunne, Lecie Ingram Drewry, Natalie Bolin Bailey, Tori Long, Brandy Knain, Julia Echols, Heather Green, Katie Langston, Rebecca White, Katie Phillips, Stacy Patterson, Abbigail Tull, Rachel McLemore, Ellie Walker, Jenny Tillman, Claire Richards, Jenna Tanner, Anna Leigh Marshall, Sinclair Marks, Emily Trucks, Anna Beth Mann, Rachel Strength, Hope Ward, Rebecca Townsend, Phyllis Morgan, Laura Burns, Eleanor Jo Harwell, Saniya Keshwani, and Lucy Wills.

High school girls from across the Hoover area are invited to join the Hoover Juniorettes each August. For more information, contact Pam Thompson at pamrayt@gmail.com.