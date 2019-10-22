Hoover honors the late Art Clarkson, hails him as minor league sports visionary

× Expand Photo at left by Jon Anderson. Art Clarkson remembrance Kathy Clarkson, the wife of the late Art Clarkson, the former owner of the Birmingham Barons who brought the minor league baseball team to Hoover, Alabama, in 1988, hugs her daughter, Alison, as Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato presents the family a proclamation in honor of Clarkson, who died Oct. 7, 2019. The proclamation was presented during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Family and friends of the late Ark Clarkson, the former owner of the Birmingham Barons who brought the minor league baseball team to Hoover in 1988, will celebrate his life tonight at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Clarkson, known as a staunch promoter of minor league sports, died at the age of 78 on Oct. 7. The celebration of his life is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the stadium, with a reception to follow.

Hoover Mayor Brank Brocato and the Hoover City Council on Monday night honored Clarkson as well with a proclamation at a council meeting.

Brocato said Hoover has become known as a sports destination largely because of the vision of Clarkson, who worked out an agreement to bring the Birmingham Barons to a brand new baseball stadium in the Trace Crossing community in 1988.

While the Barons eventually returned to Birmingham in 2013, their 25 years in Hoover helped build the city’s reputation as a sports destination, the mayor said. “It has put Hoover on the map.”

Clarkson earned a lot of respect and admiration from the leaders of the city over the past several decades, he said.

Clarkson also owned the Birmingham Bulls hockey team in the 1990s and brought the club back to life in Pelham two years ago at the Pelham Civic Complex. He also started the Tennessee Valley Vipers indoor football team in Huntsville in 2000 and developed teams in Green Bay and Denver.

His wife of 42 years, Kathy Clarkson, said Monday night the city’s recognition of him means a great deal to the family.

Her husband had the fortune of being able to continue a long and storied career in sports into his 70s, she said. While he helped develop football and baseball teams all over the country, “his heart was always in Hoover,” where they raised their children, Alison and Matt, she said. “The highlight of his career was moving the Barons to the Hoover Met.”

See Art Clarkson’s obituary here.