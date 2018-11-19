Hoover Historical Society still needs permanent home

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Arnold Singer, president of the Hoover Historical Society, points to a spot on an early map of the Riverchase community that was shown as the potential location for a hospital. This map is one of the many records in the historical society’s archives, temporarily located at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

Since being forced out of the old Bluff Park Elementary School earlier this year, the Hoover Historical Society has found a temporary home at the Hoover Public Safety Center.

But the nonprofit group is in need of a permanent home and so far has no prospects, President Arnold Singer said.

The historical society had to move out of the old Bluff Park Elementary School, also formerly known as Artists on the Bluff, because the building was not up to code and school officials had concerns about safety.

The historical society, which formed in 1989, was allowed to move into the former Bluff Park Elementary library in 1996, Singer said. Until this summer, it was the place where all the group’s archives were kept.

The archives include: documents related to the formation of the city in the 1960s; various records, maps and photographs donated by the city, residents and Shades Cliff Civic Club; school yearbooks; genealogy information for early settlers in the area; books on Alabama history; and a handmade quilt made in the area in 1805.

“We’re a place for storing documents that reflect the history of Hoover and the area,” Singer said. “It’s always been a place where people can come and look at stuff. [But] we will never be a museum. We will remain a lending library.”

The historical society archives are open to the public by appointment only.

While the historical society appreciated the free space at the old Bluff Park Elementary School, the building was not an ideal location for storing historical documents, Singer said. The roof leaked and had high humidity, and numerous items had water damage and mold and had to be discarded when that facility was vacated, he said.

The city offered 1,275 square feet of space in the Hoover Public Safety Center next to the Municipal Court offices as a temporary home. The space previously had been used as a training room, and city officials eventually plan to expand court operations there but don’t need to do so immediately, City Administrator Allan Rice said.

The City Council approved the lease in June, and the historical society began moving in shortly afterward. “It’s a work in progress,” Singer said.

Getting organized has been a slow process because the organization is made up entirely of volunteers, he said. The historical society has about 150 members, but most of them are donors, he said. A board of about 15 people does the majority of the work, and most of them are in their ’60s to ’80s, he said. The group would like to recruit some younger volunteers to help out.

The group also has had the help of Liz Wells, a retired archivist from Samford University, Singer said.

Most of the archives are physical copies of documents and photographs, but volunteers are trying to get those documents scanned so there will be digital copies as well, with both on-site and cloud storage of digital documents, Singer said.

While the group is very appreciative of the space they have now, they know it’s only temporary, Singer said. They have no idea how long they will be allowed to stay at the Public Safety Center and no idea where they will go, he said.

“The only space we could occupy would be space that’s donated to us,” he said. “Even if the rent was $1 per square foot per month, there’s no way we can afford that.”

The society typically has a budget of $10,000 to $12,000 a year, with most of the revenue being used to pay for storage and display materials, the burglar alarm at a folklore center still on the Bluff Park Elementary School campus and craftspeople to do demonstrations of life in the 1800s for school groups and other visitors, Singer said.

Historically, the city has given the group $5,000 a year, but this past year that contribution was cut to $4,000, he said.

Ideally, a future space would have 2,000 to 2,400 square feet, but 1,200 to 1,300 square feet would meet the actual current need, Singer said.

Rice said the historical society provides a valuable service and the city won’t make the group leave until a suitable alternative location is found. Singer said anyone who knows of potential available space can contact him at dadsinger@gmail.com.