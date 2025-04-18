Hoover High student wins Alabama Public Television Young Heroes award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Hoover High student Bailey Cox was one of five students arcoss Alabama to receive an Alabama Public Television Young Heroes award for 2025.

Alabama Public Television recently named Hoover High School student Bailey Cox as one of five APT Young Heroes for 2025.

The Young Heroes awards are given to outstanding Alabama students who have demonstrated extraordinary courage, resilience and commitment to their communities. Cox was chosen because of how she transformed her personal struggles with mental health into a platform for advocacy, raising awareness about mental health issues and reducing stigma for people who deal with them.

Cox, an officer in the Student Government Association at Hoover High, member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America club and graduate of the Ignite Hoover Leadership Program, in January initiated a community awareness event about self-harm and mental health.

The two-hour panel discussion was held in the Ross Bridge Hampton Hall Clubhouse and featured several mental health specialists in the community.

Other recipients of the APT Young Heroes award this year were Jamyracle Williams of Marbury High School in Browntown, Benjamin Worthan of James Clemens High School in Madison, Kounte Hampton Threadgill of Auburn High School and Jaedyn Johnson of Austin High School in Decatur.

Each student received a $10,000 scholarship to the school of their choice, a laptop computer and other prizes and was honored at a dinner at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel and by the Alabama House and Senate last week.

The APT Young Heroes program is made possible by donations from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, The Daniel Foundation, Harris Trust and YellaWood Pressure Treated Pine. Learn more about the 2025 APT Young Heroes program at aptv.org/heroes.