Hoover Hayride brings families together for fall fun

Despite the last-minute re-scheduling, friends and families came together at Veterans Park on Wednesday, Oct. 24, dressed head to toe in costume, for the 2018 Hoover Hayride and Family Night.

The festival was held from 5-8 p.m., and was moved from Oct. 25 to the day before, Oct. 24, because of expected rain.

In attendance there were princesses, dinosaurs, Easter bunnies and even a visit from Vulcan himself.

To keep kids entertained, there were games and food trucks, all leading up to the hayride itself. There was even a projector screen showing "Paw Patrol" for the younger visitors.