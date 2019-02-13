Hoover graduate named in Troy Sports Hall of Fame

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Nutter Brock Nutter, a Hoover High and Troy University alum, is being inducted into Troy’s Sports Hall of Fame in April.

Troy University Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain and the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame Committee recently announced the eighth induction class into the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame, with a special ceremony planned for April 13.

Among the six honorees is Brock Nutter, who was a quarterback both for the Trojans and for his Hoover High School football team.

Nutter started 48 straight games for the Trojans and made history as Troy’s first quarterback at the NCAA Division IA level. He ranks third all-time in Troy history with 7,687 career passing yards and 581 completions, while checking in fourth all-time with 49 career touchdown passes. He was the school record holder in passing yards and completions at the time of his graduation.

Nutter received a number of awards in his tenure as a Trojan, including two-time All-Southland Conference selection, 1998 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, selection to the Dan Hansen All-America Team, a pair of conference titles and three trips to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Nutter is active in his community, volunteering with the Hoover Service Club and Junior Achievement of Alabama, among several other organizations.

Submitted by Jack Nutter