Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley named Jeff State's 2025 Outstanding Alumnus

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley speaks at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Hoover fire Chief Clay Bentley recently was presented with Jefferson State Community College’s 2025 Outstanding Alumnus Award.

Bentley was raised in Chilton County and started as a volunteer firefighter in Thorsby at age 18. He attended the University of Montevallo and, while doing so, served as a volunteer firefighter with the Montevallo Fire Department. He graduated from Montevallo in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in business management. After graduation, he served five years as a full-time firefighter with the Birmingham Fire Department.

In 1994, he earned an associate’s degree in fire science at Jeff State. In 1997, he joined the Hoover Fire Department, where he quickly excelled and advanced. He acquired his paramedic license and was promoted to lieutenant in 2003. In 2006, he was promoted to captain and served in that role until he was promoted to battalion chief with the training office. In 2017, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato named him as Hoover’s fire chief.

Over the years, he has obtained numerous certifications and spoken at conferences across the country. He embraces the use of data and technology to continually improve efficiency in Hoover. He also participates in hands-on training with his personnel.

Bentley was instrumental in helping create the Fire Science Academy at the Hoover Riverchase Career Connection Center. He has led his department in maintaining an Class 1 rating with the Insurance Services Office, demonstrating exceptional department capabilities and the highest rating of fire protection. During his tenure, the Hoover Fire Department also achieved accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

He was recently selected as the 2025 “Fire Chief of the Year” by the Alabama Fire Chiefs Association from a pool of about 200 fire chiefs.

In total, he has served as a firefighter in various roles for 28 years. He and his wife, Julie, have three children.