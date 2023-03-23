Hoover Cub Scouts conduct litter cleanup at Chace Lake Park

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows litter on the embankment before the cleanup. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows litter on the embankment before the cleanup. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows litter on the embankment before the cleanup. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows an embankment after the Scouts picked up the litter. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows an embankment after the Scouts picked up the litter. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows an embankment after the Scouts picked up the litter. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of Brandi Sherman Cut Scout Pack 393 of Hoover, Alabama, conducted a litter cleanup project at Chace Lake Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. This photo shows an embankment after the Scouts picked up the litter. Prev Next

A Cub Scout pack in Hoover this past weekend conducted a cleanup project at Chace Lake Park.

Eleven Scouts from Pack 393, in kindergarten through fifth grade, and their parents spent more than an hour picking up trash along an embankment behind the shopping center that contains the Baja Burger restaurant and Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe.

Ronald Johnson, a resident of Chace Lake, said he had noticed that over time a lot of trash had accumulated on the bank that overlooks the walking trail in that portion of the park, and it had become quite an eyesore, with a lot of beer cans, bottles and plastic foam cups littering the embankment.

It was too much trash for one or two people to pick up by themselves, so he asked the Chace Lake community’s liaison with the Hoover Police Department, Officer Brian Hale, if he knew of any groups that picked up litter.

Hale connected Johnson with Cub Scout Pack 393, which meets at Discovery United Methodist Church, and they scheduled the cleanup day. Johnson and his wife, Kim, joined the Cub Scouts and their parents in the cleanup effort. The Scouts and their parents had great attitudes and had the whole embankment cleaned up in a little more than an hour, he said.

“It really tremendously helped the appearance of the park,” Johnson said. “I just thought it was wonderful. … We’re just very, very grateful to Officer Hale and especially the Cub Scout group.”

Cub Scouts who participated were Emerson Becker, Skylar Burch, Dillon Clarke, Sawyer Clarke, Stark Flores, Sarah Jovanovic, Evertt Kling, Amelia Shapach, Prudence Sherman, Ben Sorel and Anderson Young. The cubmaster is Michael Sherman, and the den leaders present for the cleanup were Eugene Becker, Eric Shapach and Brandi Sherman.