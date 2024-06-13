Hoover couple to be featured on 'House Hunters' Sunday on HGTV

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Hix John and Caroline Hix and their Realtor, Hoover resident Jessica Daviston, will be featured on HGTV's "House Hunters" on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

When Hoover residents John and Caroline Hix started looking for a new home to purchase last fall, they had a film crew from HGTV follow them along.

The couple will be featured this Sunday night, June 16, on an episode of “House Hunters,” alongside Jessica Daviston, a Hoover resident and Realtor with LAH Sotheby’s International Realty in Homewood.

The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. central time on HGTV.

“We are not people who usually do things like a television show,” John Hix said. “I wasn’t in my school’s paper, I had never done anything with media or film, so being filmed while looking for a home to purchase was very new for both of us.”

This is the second episode of “House Hunters” that will feature Daviston. Her first episode aired in March.

“John and I kind of said ‘Why not?’ when Jessica approached us about the opportunity,” Caroline Hix said. “We thought it sounded like fun, and it ended up being just a really great experience. We loved getting to meet the film crew and interact with them. Most of them came from different areas of the country to film, and it was just really neat going through the whole process while we looked for a home to purchase.”

Daviston said the episode features the couple trying to choose between staying in the suburb of Hoover or trying the city life of Birmingham.

Filming was done in the fall of 2023 and required roughly 40 hours of filming.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Caroline Hix John Hix is filmed for an episode of HGTV's "House Hunters" that is scheduled to be aired on Sunday, June 16, 2024. He and his wife, Caroline, must choose between staying in their suburb of Hoover, Alabama, or trying city life in neighboring Birmingham, Alabama.

“It is kind of crazy that we filmed for so many hours, and the actual episode will end up being about 22 minutes of air time,” John Hix said. “The whole process of filming was something that I really enjoyed being involved with. It was neat for me to see this group of professionals show up and work on a product that everyone could be proud of. We had a producer, a sound person; videographers and an assistant director. It was cool to see them work on a team and all have one goal in mind.”

The Hixes had several requirements for their new home, which will be shared in Sunday’s episode.

“We used our words the whole time, so nothing was scripted,” Caroline Hix said. “For me, I was able to share what I liked about different homes.”

Daviston said working with the Hixes was really fun.

“They were great sports about it all, and they just did such a great job,” she said.

John Hix said working with a Realtor who cared about them finding a home with which they could be happy was the most important aspect of their house hunting experience.

“Jessica was an amazing Realtor,” John Hix said. “She was helpful because she knew what she was talking about, and she was very on top of her game. She made the whole process very enjoyable for us. When she reached out to us about the show, she said ‘Hey, crazy thing,’ and that is how it all got started.”

The Hixes plan to watch the episode for the first time this week, and Daviston will have a watch party on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. at the Piccolo 241 Jazz and Cocktails lounge at the Hotel at Auburn University. Daviston is teaming up with Auburn Realtor Amy Cotney, and the two will answer real estate questions prior to the episode airing, for those interested in learning more about real estate.