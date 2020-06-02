Hoover council appoints Riverchase resident to Parks and Recreation Board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tara Vice Jeremy Vice 2020 Jeremy Vice, a new member of the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board, is pictured with his wife, Tara and sons, from left, Graham, Mason and Wesley.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night appointed Riverchase resident Jeremy Vice to the Hoover Parks and Recreation Board.

Vice, 47, will replace Howard Peyton, who resigned to take care of some family matters. He will complete the final 16 months of Peyton’s term on the board.

Vice is a regional vice president for the Minnesota-based Prime Therapeutics, responsible for the company’s relationships with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the Florida Blue and Capital Health Plan. His office is in a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama building in Riverchase.

Vice has been with Prime Therapeutics for 10 years and prior to that worked with CVS Caremark and Advance PCS for 11 years.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1998.

Vice moved to the Birmingham area from Gadsden in 1995 to finish his degree at UAB and has lived in Hoover most of the time since. He met his wife, Tara, in the singles ministry at Hunter Street Baptist Church in 1999, and they married in 2000.

After two years in Pelham, they moved to Riverchase in 2002 and have been there since.

He said he and his family have always enjoyed the fist-class and world-class recreation and park amenities in Hoover, from Wildflower Park in Riverchase to the Moss Rock Preserve and Veterans Park.

“We’ve got such a nice and diverse park system. It’s just great,” Vice said. “You can find anything you’re looking for, whether it’s walking or biking on a trail or taking advantage of the Finley Center or the Met.”

Vice’s three sons — Wesley, Mason and Graham — have been active in Hoover’s youth sports programs, including soccer, flag football and baseball, and he has the chance to coach them some in soccer and baseball.

For the past few years, he has been looking for a way to give back to the community in some way, he said.

“Hoover’s been good to us. We love Hoover. I just felt like it was a good opportunity for me to plug in,” he said. “I certainly don’t intend to come in and rock the boat in a negative way … I look forward to jumping in and getting to know other folks on the board, getting the lay of the land and figuring out how I could contribute.”

Vice and his wife both are active members at Hunter Street Baptist Church. He sings in the choir and works in the children, youth and men’s ministries. He previously served as a bivocational worship pastor at several small churches in Gadsden, Homewood and Helena.

Hoover Councilman John Lyda, who works at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, said he has known Vice for 25 years. “Jeremy has got a genuine heart for service,” Lyda said. “He’s just looking for an opportunity in the community to give back.”

He understands business and budgets and will be a good asset for the park board, Lyda said.

In other business Monday night, the Hoover City Council: