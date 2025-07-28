Hoover City Hall community room named after former Councilwoman Faye Anderson

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Faye Anderson served on the Hoover City Council from 1984 to 1988. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, right, talks about former Hoover Councilwoman Faye Anderson as city officials name the community room at Hoover City Hall after her on Monday, July 28, 2025. Standing with him are Mayor Frank Brocato and Anderson's daughter, Beth Morrissette. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Beth Morrissette, center, cuts a ribbon at a ceremony naming the community room at Hoover City Hall after Morrissette's mother, Faye Anderson, who was the first female member of the Hoover City Council (1984-88). The ceremony took place on Monday, July 28, 2025. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Faye Anderson served on the Hoover City Council from 1984 to 1988. This portrait of her was done by artist Lynita Motes to go in the Faye Anderson Community Room at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People enter the Faye Anderson Community Room at Hoover City Hall on Monday, July 28, 2025, immediately following a ceremony in which the room was named after Anderson, the first female member of the Hoover City Council in Hoover, Alabama. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, at right, talks with Beth Morrissette at a ceremony naming the community room at Hoover City Hall after Morrissette's mother, Faye Anderson, the first female City Council member in Hoover, Alabama. The ceremony took place Monday, July 28, 2025. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People enter the Faye Anderson Community Room at Hoover City Hall on Monday, July 28, 2025, immediately following a ceremony in which the room was named after Anderson, the first female member of the Hoover City Council in Hoover, Alabama. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Faye Anderson served on the Hoover City Council from 1984 to 1988. This portrait of her was done by artist Lynita Motes to go in the Faye Anderson Community Room at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama. Prev Next

The Hoover City Council on Monday night agreed to name the community room at Hoover City Hall after Faye Anderson, who was the city’s first female council member.

Anderson, who died in December, served on the council from 1984 to 1988. She played a big part in establishing the Hoover school system, Hoover Parks and Recreation Board and Hoover Belles girls service organization.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, who came up with the idea to name the community room after Anderson, said he admired the fact that Anderson took a brave step in voting to form the Hoover school system in 1987, even though Hoover voters in December 1986 voted in a referendum against forming the school system.

She was threatened with not getting re-elected if she voted to form the school system, but she did it anyway because she thought it was the right thing to do, Murphy said. Anderson indeed did not get re-elected but told him she was proud of her decision and was later thanked for her vote to form the school system by some of the same people that initially criticized her for that vote, Murphy said.

City leaders on Monday evening celebrated the naming of the community room after Anderson with the unveiling of a portrait of her that will hang in the room. The portrait was done by artist Lynita Motes and is a painting of her in front of several framed images of some of the initiatives with which she played a key role.

Anderson’s daughter, Beth Morrissette, thanked city officials for naming the community room after her mother.

“It means a lot to our family. This is such an honor,” Morrissette said. “Mom loved Hoover, and Mom loved Hoover citizens. You couldn’t have a conversation with her ever without that being evident. Mom’s work for Hoover began a long time before she served on the City Council, and Mom’s work for Hoover continued long after she served on the City Council. Having a community space where citizens can gather named for her is the ultimate way to recognize and celebrate Faye’s legacy and her lifetime commitment to the city of Hoover. May the dedicated space named in her memory long be a gathering space where citizens encourage, nurture and facilitate connections and community because that was incredibly important to Mom.”