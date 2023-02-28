Hoover chef to be on Food Network TV show March 2

× Expand Photos courtesy of The Anvil Pub & Grill Sedesh Boodram Wilkerson, the chef and culinary director at The Anvil Pub & Grill in The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280, is scheduled to be on the "Beat Bobby Flay" TV show on March k2, 2023, in a competition to prepare the best scotch eggs.

A Hoover chef is scheduled to be featured on the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” TV show this Thursday, March 2.

Sedesh Boodram Wilkerson, the chef and culinary director at The Anvil Pub & Grill in The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280, is scheduled to be on seventh episode of Season 32 of the show at 8 p.m. central time Thursday.

He will face off against Tim Kuklinkski, the culinary director for Crafted Concepts restaurants in Denver to see who can best prepare scotch eggs. The winner then will go head to head against celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay.

The Food Network’s Eddie Jackson and Natalie Morales of “The Talk” will serve as judges.

For more information about The Anvil Pub & Grill, see this story from when the restaurant first opened in 2020 and visit the restaurant’s website at theanvilpub.com.