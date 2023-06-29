Hoover Belles welcome 42 new members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barbara Henry. Forty-two sophomores joined the Hoover Belles during a presentation ceremony at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover on May 7.

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 40th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Riverchase Country Club this spring.

Forty-two high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and John Carroll Catholic high schools were presented.

Each member of the new class of Belles has committed to serve two years, volunteering at least 40 community service hours at civic and charity events.

Each Hoover Belle was escorted into a garden gazebo decorated with pastel pink, blue and white hydrangeas, pink roses and spray roses and foliage. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato welcomed them, their family and friends.

Former Hoover Belle Haley Scallions served as mistress of ceremonies and introduced the Hoover Belle Committee: chairwoman Donna Bagwell and committee members Jennie Alley, Jaime Guess, Cathy Head, Barbara Henry, Melinda King, Shelley Shaw, Lisa Whitson and Kay Witt.

After the Belles were presented, they danced to the music of the Dave Amaral Trio.

The new Hoover Belles are:

Isabelle Grace Andre, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McGuire Andre

Emma Kaitlyn Battle, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Brandon Battle

Madison Marie Bedsole, the daughter of Gary Edwin Bedsole and Dr. Stephanie Bojo Bedsole

Addison Lynn Bellizio, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Lee Bellizio

Tori Addison Botthof, the daughter of Christine Ivy Botthof and Richard Vincent Botthof

Ainsley Reynolds Boyd, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds Boyd

Palmer Angeline Cerniglia, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Frank Cerniglia

Sofia Paola Contreras, the daughter of Dr. Claudia Guadalupe Contreras and Dr. Juan Luis Contreras

Madeleine Ruth Daspit, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Laurence Daspit

Ashleigh Taylro Dinkel, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Marcus Dinkel

Lily Ann Edwards, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Taylor Edwards

Victoria Michelle Flournoy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fisher Canon Smith and the late Richard Hickman Flournoy

Abigail Holden Gistrap, the daughter of Dr. Allyson Sanders Gilstrap and Dr. Jody Edward Gilstrap

Rebecca Palmer Guerard, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Porcher Guerard IV

Sarah Emily Hertz, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Anthony Hertz

Miriam Riley Hodges, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Douglas Hodges

Abigail, Brooke Hubbard, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Brian Hubbard

Marleigh Gail Ingle, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Albert Ingle

Elle Blakely Jenkins, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Blake Jenkins

Olivia Kate Kim, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stefan Yongsoo Kim

Elise Rose King, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Isaminger Jr. and Jeffrey Clark King

Emily Margaret Kullman, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Allen Kullman

Emily Grace Lawrence, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Drew Lawrence

Jayden Ashleigh Lite, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Adam Lite

Madison Marie Lopez, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey David Lopez

Lillian Elizabeth Lundeen, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Douglas Lundeen

Ella Pace Mayfield, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Brandon Mayfield

Marley Rose McLaughlin, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas McLaughlin

Meredith Camille Moll, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerrod Brent Moll

Mary Elinor Neal, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Moore Neal

Bailey Ann Payne, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bailey Payne

Rebekah Anne Rice, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs Charles Wesley Rice

Juliana Carper Rickman, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Michael Rickman

Emerson Grace Schneider, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Toby Aaron Schneider

Natalie Brooke Self, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Matthew Self

Madeline Paige Splawn, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Dalton Splawn

Ava Jean Stefano, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason Andrew Stefano

Ellasyn Frances Sutterlin, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Rusty Sutterlin

Ann Charles Sutton, the daughter of Pamela Middleton Sutton and the later Brett Alexander Sutton

Sophia Cathryn Thomason, the daughter of Danielle Martin Thomason and Grant Baker Thomason

Raina Rahim Valliani, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rahim Hussain Vallani

Lucia Camille Vilchez, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Miguel Alejandro Vilchez