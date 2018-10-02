Hoover Belles invite applications for 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vickie Gord Griffith, Publicity Chair, Hoover Belle Committee.

The Hoover Belles are now accepting applications from Hoover High School students for 2019.

The Belles were established as a community service organization in 1980 and are governed by the Hoover Belle Committee. Young ladies are eligible to apply to become a Hoover Belle during their sophomore year in high school and serve a two-year term.

A Hoover Belle must be a resident of the city of Hoover, of exemplary character, have a pleasant personality, be continuously enrolled in school and enjoy the civic responsibility of serving her city and local charities. She must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 for her full term as a Hoover Belle.

During her term of service, each Belle is required to work a minimum of 30 hours of community service through the Hoover Belle program. A Belle must conduct herself in a manner that will bring honor to the program and will be required to sign the Hoover Belle Pledge vowing to be drug, alcohol and tobacco free during her tenure as a Belle.

Application forms for 2019 Hoover Belles are available for download at hooveralabama.gov/804/Hoover-Belles. They will be available from Oct. 11 until Nov. 15.

Applications and all accompanying materials, including the reference letters, must be placed in a sealed 9x12 envelope and returned to the Hoover Chamber of Commerce, 3000 Riverchase Galleria Suite 375, no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 15. The person returning the application must sign in so that the program can crosscheck to verify the return.

Applicants will be required to attend an interview on Jan. 12, 2019. You will be advised of your interview time.

Submitted by the Hoover Belles