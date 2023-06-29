Hoover Belles honor 2023 seniors with most community service

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Cathy Head. The Hoover Belles 2023 seniors were honored for their community service at the group’s annual mother-daughter luncheon for seniors on May 6. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Cathy Head. Annabelle Kemp won the Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship, which is based on academics, community service, school activities and an essay about the impact of service. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Cathy Head. The 2023 Hoover Belle Spirit Awards went to, from left, Ella Hartman, Emma Kathryn Jones and Ellison Parker. Not pictured is Brooke Satterfield. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Cathy Head. Kenzie Boyett was honored by the Hoover Belles organization as the 2023 senior with the most hours of documented community service. She had more than 80 hours of service as a Belle. Prev Next

The Hoover Belles organization recently honored its 2023 graduating seniors, particularly those who recorded the most community service.

Kenzie Boyett, a graduate of Hoover High who plans to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a career in nursing, documented more than 80 hours of community service in her two years as Hoover Belle, more than twice as much as was required of her.

Boyett was a member of Hoover’s Health Science Academy, and she took classes and was an ambassador at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. She performed some of her volunteer work at Grandview Medical Center and secured a summer internship there as well.

Boyett was involved with the Student Government Association at Hoover High and was a member of the National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Hoover Juniorettes service organization.

This senior class of Hoover Belles served more than 1,904 hours of community service. Ten other Belles who served more than 50 hours each were Anna Brook Adams, Lindsey Crider, Ella Hartman, Nancy Huddleston, Emma Kathryn Jones, Brooke Kelley, Neiley Mann, Ellison Parker, Allie Stafford and Sarah Claire Sypeck.

Hoover Belle Spirit Awards, given each year to the Belles who show the most devotion to serving others, this year went to Jones, Hartman, Parker and Brooke Satterfield.

The Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship, given in honor of a former Belle Committee member and leader in the community, went to Annabelle Kemp. This scholarship is based on academics, community service, school activities and an essay about the impact of service.

The awards and scholarship were given out at the Belles’ annual mother-daughter luncheon for seniors, held May 6 at the Riverchase Country Club.