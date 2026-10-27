Hoover Beautification Board honors Betty Daigle with Distinguished Citizen Award

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Beautification Board honored Betty Daigle, in front with flowers, with a Distinguished Citizen Award at a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

The Hoover Beautification Board on Monday night presented a Distinguished Citizen Award to longtime board member Betty Daigle as she rotates off the board.

Daigle served on the Beautification Board for 12 years, including two years as president. She was the founder of the Hoover Green Team, organizing litter control and recycling efforts throughout the community and helping Spain Park High School with funding to establish a recycling program.

She also has been a member of the Hoover Service Club since 2012, serving on just about every committee the organization has and as president in 2015 and 2016. She received the group’s Flora Mae Pike Community Service Award in the club’s 2016-17 year.

Daigle, who is a master gardener, also has been an active volunteer at Aldridge Gardens, helping with the gift shop, volunteering at plant sales, participating in annual fundraisers and helping establish the beekeeping area at Aldridge.

She is active in her church, helping with meal ministries, beautification, ministering to dementia patients and the women’s ministry.

“Betty is an icon and has mentored most of us on the board,” new Beautification Board Chairwoman Holly Fondots said during a presentation at Monday night’s Hoover City Council meeting. “She’ll be greatly missed.”

Lyn Franks, who is the outgoing chairwoman for the Beautification Board, said Daigle represents the very best of what it means to be a distinguished citizen.

“Throughout our community, there are women who quietly make a difference every day,” Franks said. “They give their time. They give their talents and then their hands and inspire others, not because they are seeking recognition but because serving others is just simply who they are.”

The Distinguished Citizen Award is more than about accomplishment, Franks said.

“It is about character, compassion, leadership and lasting impact one person can have on the lives of others,” Franks said. “It celebrates someone whose contributions have strengthened our community and whose example encourages others around her to do the same. Tonight’s honoree is someone who has demonstrated that true leadership isn’t always about being in the spotlight. Sometimes it’s all about showing up and stepping forward when needed, opening doors for others and making a difference in ways that will never be fully measured.”

City officials also on Monday night honored other members who are stepping off the Beautification Board this year, including Franks, Christine Hofman, Charlene Young, Aimee George and Carolyn Hudson.

The board also welcomed five new members: Richard Baker, Kimberly Edgar, Lor Landis, Tim Rogers and Debbie Whitcomb.