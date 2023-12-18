Hoover announces new Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Cornett

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Jennifer Cornett, the new chief financial officer for the city of Hoover, Alabama, says a few words as she is introducted at at Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Monday night introduced the city of Hoover’s new chief financial officer, Jennifer Cornett, who comes to Hoover from Auburn University.

Cornett has spent the last 10 years as a full-time lecturer for the Auburn University School of Accountancy. She also served eight years before that as a part-time recruiting and student activities coordinator and a year as a part-time instructor.

Cornett spent two years as a staff accountant at the Barfield, Murphy, Shank & Smith accounting firm and 12 years in commercial lending for ITT Commercial Finance, Deutsche Bank and Green Tree Financial, according to her LinkedIn page.

“She’s a licensed CPA and just brings a wealth of talent,” Brocato told the Hoover City Council Monday night. “We’re excited to have her with us and just a person of her integrity and quality to join our staff. It’s the type of folks we want to see come to Hoover and the type of folks we want to hire in Hoover.”

Cornett has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kennesaw State University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Alabama.

“I feel really honored and thankful to be in this position,” Cornett said. “I’m looking forward to serving the people in the city of Hoover, and I’m really super-excited about this leadership team that Mayor Brocato has assembled. I’m looking forward to joining the team at the end of this month.”

Cornett is replacing Tina Bolt, who retired Oct. 1 after three years as Hoover’s chief financial officer and a total of 26 years in public service with entities that included Hoover City Schools, Huntsville City Schools, Scottsboro City Schools and the Jackson County Board of Education.