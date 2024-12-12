Hoover’s 2024 Newsmaker of the Year Finalist: Abbie Stockard

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard selects dresses at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on October 18, 2024. Stockard will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Miss Alabama 2024 Abbie Stockard selects dresses at the Clothes Tree in Hoover on October 18, 2024. Stockard will be competing at the Miss America's Teen pageant in Orlando at the turn of the new year. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, a native of Vestavia Hills, waves during the Holiday in the Hills Parade in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Prev Next

As 2024 draws to a close, we’re highlighting some of the top newsmakers in Hoover from this year as part of our Newsmaker of the Year series. Today, we’re announcing one of our finalists: Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard.

Abbie Stockard won the hearts of the judges of the Miss Hoover 2024 competition in June 2023, and she took it to the next level in June 2024 when she was crowned Miss Alabama 2024. Stockard became only the fourth Miss Hoover to win

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard stands with Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis at a roast of the chief at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Miss Alabama, with the others being Tammy Little in 1984, Liz Cochran in 2009 and Anna Laura Bryan in 2012.

The 21-year-old Auburn University student, who spends a lot of time spreading awareness about cystic fibrosis, raised $190,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in April with a roast of Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis.

Now, she’s headed to Miss America at the end of this month (Dec. 30-Jan. 5).

We’ll have one more finalist before namingHoover’s 2024 Newsmaker of the Year soon.