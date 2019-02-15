Holley Grainger: Whisk taker

× Expand Photo courtesy of Holley Grainger. Hoover resident Holley Grainger on the set of Martha Bakes, where she talked about different pantry milks including powdered, condensed and evaporated milk.

In mid-2018, the team behind “Martha Bakes,” Martha Stewart’s show focused on educating viewers on various foods, was looking for someone to fill the episode all about pantry milks.

Through a client she had previously worked with, Hoover resident Holley Grainger was suggested. Once a phone screening was completed, she was officially invited onto the show and filmed episode 11 of season 11 alongside Stewart in September. The episode will air in March.

This wasn’t Grainger’s first rodeo, though, as she has appeared in a variety of national media for years. During her decade with Time Inc. as a food editor, she worked for platforms from cookbooks to Southern Living Magazine to MyRecipes.com and CookingLight.com.

In the last six years, she has started and continues to grow her own business, Cleverful Living, while raising her two girls, Ellie, 7, and Frances, 5.

“For me, it’s nice to have the flexibility, especially as a mom of two little girls,” she said. “I can be involved in what my kids are doing at school, versus a nine-to-five job.”

Most of Grainger’s work currently involves consulting with various brands and commodities, mostly within the food industry.

“That might mean that I am working as a spokesperson for one type of brand, doing videos on their behalf or blogging on their behalf or attending events for them, that type of thing,” she said.

Those close working relationships with clients and brands have connected her to other opportunities, including the chance to appear on “Martha Bakes,” she said.

The episode of “Martha Bakes” that she will appear on, titled “Pantry Milks,” will begin airing March 23 on PBS. Grainger said episodes from the season began airing Jan. 5, and new episodes are released each week.

Filming felt “very natural,” she said, due to Stewart’s welcoming nature, adding that she and Stewart already had a common interest to break the ice: Birmingham.

When the two met, Stewart was already scheduled to speak at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens about her recently-published book, “Martha’s Flowers,” and that launched the two into conversation about the Magic City.

Grainger said her segment was filmed in about 10 minutes, but will likely get cut down.

The filming process was a serious environment, but the two were also able to joke back and forth a bit. According to Grainger, Stewart mentioned that she loves to eat sweetened condensed milk right from the jar and said, “This is not a treat I can enjoy all the time,” to which Grainger replied “Everything in moderation.”

After each episode, Stewart releases a blog post with more details and links to recipes for viewers to follow along with. It’s geared as being a teaching show, Grainger said.

“[Stewart is] such an impressive lady, and certainly a great experience to be able to meet her and be on the show with her,” Grainger said.

See more about the show at pbs.org/food/shows/martha-bakes, and recipes from Grainger at holleygrainger.com.