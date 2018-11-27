HHS graduate part of UA Homecoming Court

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jordan Watkins

Jordan Watkins, a 2015 Hoover High School graduate, was part of the University of Alabama’s homecoming court in October 2018.

She and other court members were guests of honor at the homecoming parade, bonfire and halftime of the university’s homecoming game.

Watkins said her philanthropy of choice was Upward Bound, a federal program to support high school students whose families are low-income or don’t have a history of college attendance.

“The Upward Bound Program is based upon mentorship, this program represents underrepresented youth in post secondary education, as well as youth who are homeless or in the foster care system. I believe that every student deserves the opportunity to chase after their dreams, to have a voice and to be encouraged that they can succeed,” Watkins said.

She was able to meet students in the Upward Bound program as part of her experience.

“I am extremely grateful and thankful to have had the support of so many, to have learned so much and to have hopefully empowered others to get up and make a difference,” she said.

Submitted by Jordan Watkins