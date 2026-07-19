Greystone mom turns classroom roots into online community

× Expand Photo courtesy of Haley Brandstadter. Haley Brandstadter with her children Dallas, Remi and Wake.

Haley Brandstadter is a Birmingham native, former elementary educator and stay-at-home mom of three who has spent the last seven years channeling her love of teaching into full-time motherhood. When she’s not with her kids, she stays active through running and hiking, loves to travel, creates content online and is a devoted Crimson Tide fan.

Q: Why did you choose to live in the Greystone community? What do you love most about living there?

A: After living in Nashville for seven years, we made the decision to move back home to Birmingham to be closer to family. We were drawn to Greystone for many reasons, but the beautiful surroundings within the neighborhood are something you can’t find everywhere. The schools in the area are a big draw and give you confidence as a parent. You’re close to everything you need — shopping, restaurants, Birmingham — but it still feels quiet and tucked away.

Q: Where did you attend college, and what did you major in? Why did you decide to pursue education as a career?

A: I graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in elementary education. I chose education because those early years are when kids really start to build confidence in themselves and in learning. I loved being part of that foundation — it felt like a career where I could make a real, lasting impact.

Q: You spent several years as an educator before transitioning to full-time motherhood. What inspired that decision, and how did you know it was the right time?

A: I truly enjoyed teaching, but once I had my kids, my perspective shifted a little. I realized how quickly those early years go, and I wanted to be as present as I could during that stage of their lives. It felt like a unique window of time that I didn’t want to miss, and I was fortunate to be able to step into that role fully.

Q: How has your background in education influenced the way you approach parenting and creating content online?

A: Having a background in elementary education has definitely influenced how I approach parenting — I’m very focused on relationships, routines and a supportive environment for my kids. That same mindset carries into my content. I think about what’s actually helpful or encouraging for other moms, and I try to keep things real but also positive. I truly enjoy my children, and I hope I encourage other moms to fully embrace motherhood.

Q: For readers who may not know you yet, how would you describe your online presence and the community you’ve built?

A: My content is very much rooted in real life — being a mom, getting dressed, cooking and just day-to-day moments. I try to keep things honest but still inspiring. I think my community appreciates authenticity and not feeling like everything has to be perfect.

Q: What has surprised you most about building a significant following online?

A: I think what has surprised me most is how supportive people can be. I expected it to be more surface level, but there’s actually a real sense of community. People share their own experiences, encourage each other, and it becomes more than just posting.

Q: As a former educator, what are your thoughts on how social media impacts today’s children and families?

A: Social media can be such a great tool for inspiration, creativity and even education. I also think it requires a lot of guidance from parents — helping kids understand what’s real and making sure it doesn’t replace real-life interaction. It’s definitely something I’m mindful of in my own home.

Q: What does a typical day look like for you as a stay-at-home mom who also manages an active online platform?

A: My day revolves around my kids first, and everything else fits around that. I try to batch content when I can — whether that’s filming outfits or quick videos during the day — so I’m not constantly on my phone. It’s definitely busy, but it works because it’s flexible.