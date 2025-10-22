Get to Know: Vishal Shah, librarian at Hoover Public Library

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Librarian Vishal Shah places his favorite book, "Steve Jobs" on the shelf at the Hoover Public Library. "His creativity, vision and determination — even when things were uncertain — are incredibly inspiring. Shah said. "It reminds me that thinking differently and taking risks can lead to powerful change."

Q: What inspired you to become a librarian, and how did your journey lead you to the Hoover Public Library?

A: I’ve been coming to the Hoover Public Library since 1995, when my family and I moved here from India. At the time, I used the library to help me learn English and get through school. The library has given me so much throughout my life, that's the reason I always dreamed of working here one day so I could give back to the place that helped shape me and also offer the same opportunities to others who might need it now.

Q: What’s one lesser-known resource or service at the library that you wish more people knew about?

A: One lesser-known resource is our Library of Things. You can check out items like tools, baking pans, an ice cream maker, a metal detector, even a telescope and many other items. We have around 75 different items. It’s a great way to try something new without having to buy it first.

Q: Tell us about some of the other services the Hoover Library offers.

A: We also offer Wi-Fi hotspots that you can check out, which is especially helpful for people who don’t have internet access at home. Students can use them to do their homework and families can stay connected no matter where they are.

Q: What book has had the biggest impact on your life and why?

A: I mostly read nonfiction, especially biographies and books about leadership and innovation. “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson really stuck with me. His creativity, vision and determination — even when things were uncertain — are incredibly inspiring. It reminds me that thinking differently and taking risks can lead to powerful change.

Q: What’s your favorite part of serving the Hoover community through the library?

A: Definitely giving back. It means a lot to be able to support the community that supported me growing up. I love helping people with what they need — whether it's a book or a service. The Hoover Library is more than just a building full of books. To me, it's a place where people connect, learn and grow.

Q: What does being a librarian mean to you?

A: Being a librarian means creating a welcoming space where people feel seen, supported and empowered. No matter their age, background or goals. Whether it's helping someone learn English, find their next favorite book or giving them the resources to look for a job. Being a librarian is about serving the community in ways that truly matter.