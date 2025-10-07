Get To Know: Singer Staci Leigh Earl

× Expand Singer Staci Leigh Earl - 6 Staci Leigh Earl

Singer Staci Leigh Earl, a Hoover resident, regularly performs at venues across Hoover, the 280 corridor and surrounding areas with Blue Moon Duet. She recently released her first solo single.

Q: Where is home for you and where did you grow up?

A: I live in Hoover and have lived here since 2019 and I love it. I grew up in Fultondale.

Q: Tell us about your first music gig.

A: Oh, I was 19 and my boyfriend played in a band at the time. They were playing at Pinson Valley High School, and I sang four songs with them that night. I was so happy, even though it was not a paying gig. I was on top of the world!

Q: Who inspired you, and influenced you in music?

A: Women singers such as Pat Benatar, Blondie, Bonnie Raitt, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper and many others.

Q: If people want to come see you perform, where can they find you?

A: I play in Blue Moon Duet with my duo partner Alan Ashman. We play in Hoover at Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante in Brock’s Gap and at Moss Rock Preserve. In Pelham we play at Margarita Grill, and on 280 we play at Courtyard 280 Oyster Bar and Grill. Downtown we just played a new gig at Magnolia Point Restaurant.

Q: What are some of your favorite songs to perform?

A: “Leather and Lace” by Stevie Nicks, “Dust in the Wind” by Kansas, “Cruel Summer” by Bananarama, “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt, and “Diary of Jane” by Breaking Benjamin.

Q: What about your original music?

A: I recently recorded a song called “Bleeding.” This song was released to all streaming platforms on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. It is a country/rock ballad. My next single will be called “Lost,” and it is about feeling like you have no place to call home after a divorce and hoping for a fairytale relationship.

Q: Where can people find your music online?

A: The first single “Bleeding” can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube. I sing under Staci Leigh, which is my first and middle name.

Q: What does life look like for you right now?

A: Exciting! I enjoy singing with Blue Moon Duet and recording songs. I also enjoy time with my daughters and granddaughters. I work full time, so I am very busy. It keeps life fun to have a lot going on. I have many friends and family members who encourage me.