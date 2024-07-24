Get to know: local artist Kerry Leasure

Kerry Leasure is an artist in Bluff Park who creates jewelry from vintage materials, antiques and found objects, using a combination of collage, assembly and manipulated resin techniques to create jewelry that tells a story.

Q: What are some of your influences?

A: Um, my influences. Uh, my work is actually a combination of just a love of antiques and being a former English major. So, you know how your professor would ruin every word in a poem telling you like it wasn't a cat,i t was mist or whatever the symbolism was? Basically, my brain now does that with tiny things and I put them together to tell a tale.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: When I started, I actually wasn't very good at it. It was just like silly trinket bracelets and junk on chainsand there wasn't any— There was no depth of meaning. Um, but I started deconstructing things further and kind of analyzing what I was doing. And, eventually, um, it became what it is now.

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: Primarily at art shows, but I'm cutting way back this fall and not doing many. Um, there's a curated selection of my work at Alabama Goods. There is a larger selection at the Kentuck Art Gallery. And, um, actually, you can come to my house and create right here in Bluff Park. Just email me: hereachickthereachick@gmail.com.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

A: Cauliflower. I hate it. Why are people trying to make it a thing? It is not rice, it is not pizza crust. It doesn't taste good with buffalo sauce on it. White vegetables should not be a thing. There's just no reason on God's green earth to eat cauliflower.