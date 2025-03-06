Get To Know: Jacob Price of Guitar Center

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jacob Price teaches guitar at Guitar Center in Hoover.

Q: How long have you been teaching guitar?

A: A little over a year. … I’ve been playing for 26 [years]. I know it doesn’t look like it, but I’ve been playing since I was a little kid. … This is the first job I’ve ever had — other than just playing music out — where I was like “I’m supposed to do this.” This is what I’m supposed to do for the rest of my life. It’s just too easy. … I love coming here every day.

Q: How did you get into music?

A: I honestly don’t even know how. There are old VHS copies of me just beating on a guitar when I was little. Essentially my Dad just handed me a guitar, and through my life as I grew up, he just kept telling me, “Play the guitar.” Eventually I just got good at playing guitar. It’s the only thing I’m good at now.

Q: What kind of guitar do you play?

A: Literally anything — electric, acoustic. If it’s got strings, I can make it sound good.

Q: What’s your favorite thing to play?

A: I’d probably say it’s a mixture between traditional blues — stuff like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Slash and Guns N’ Roses — and hardcore, like slam metal.

Q: Have you taught other places other than here?

A: No, this is my first teaching job. I’ve essentially worked manual labor my entire life.