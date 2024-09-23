Get to know: Hoover-based artist Lee Barnes

Lee Barnes is a clay artist who lives in Hoover’s River Forest community.

Q: How would you describe the type of artwork you do?

A: It’s clay. I do a little bit of wheelwork, but it’s mostly hand-building technique. I typically am inspired by nature, flowers, angels, cats, dogs, butterflies, hummingbirds, that sort of thing. I do all sorts of colors, sometimes to pick up the texture in the clay, other times just vibrant colors.

Q: What are some of your influences?

A: My influences have included my grandparents, who were huge nature lovers, and also the beautiful colors used by Marc Chagall and Vincent Van Gogh.

Q: When did you first discover you had a talent for this?

A: I've received feedback from people who can identify my work, and that's gratifying — feedback from people who love nature, flowers, birds, angels; that's very gratifying as well.

Q: What is your favorite piece of artwork you’ve done?

A: I have a couple of angels I have not parted with.

Q: Is there anything in particular you would like to do that you haven’t done yet?

A: Yes, I want to do more on the wheel. I have a wheel, but I’d like to experiment more with that aspect, and I also want to combine the two techniques — like doing the base of the item on the wheel and then embellishing with hand building. Also, I’ve done hummingbirds, wrens, bluebirds, cardinals, owls and chickadees but want to do one of my favorites — a red-bellied woodpecker.

Q: Where can people see your work?

A: People can find my work at the Patton Creek Art Festival that's held in the spring and some art events around town. Also, Alabama Goods in Homewood sometimes has some of my work, as well as Wildbirds Unlimited in Hoover. I’ve been accepted to this year’s Moss Rock Festival Nov. 2-3.

Q: Do you have any other hobbies outside of your artwork?

A: I am passionate about gardening. I have a heart for animal rescue, and I support Kitty Kat Haven in Hoover. I attract birds and feed birds in my backyard, and I have been involved in pet rescue and adoption and try to support people who do that. I’m very thankful for them.

Q: What’s something interesting about you that people might not know?

A: Hmmm. Something interesting about me? I'm not very interesting, but I love to cut grass. There's something very gratifying about seeing that instant result. I was a softball all-star as a teenager, and I have an associate’s [degree] in counseling.