Get to know: Bluff Park Art Association President Rachael Jamison

Rachael Jamison is the president of the Bluff Park Art Association.

The Bluff Park Art Association held its 62nd annual art show in October, drawing thousands to Bluff Park Community Park for a day of creativity and community. For Rachael Jamison, the event is more than a tradition — it’s part of her family history. Jamison grew up a block away from the park, where her parents were deeply involved in the association. Today she serves as president, leading an organization dedicated to art awareness, education and community enrichment.

Q: Tell our readers about the Bluff Park Art Association. How was it founded? How many years has it been active?

A: The Bluff Park Art Association (BPAA) dates back to 1963, when a group of Bluff Park Elementary School parents held a dance to raise funds to expand the school library. In 1964 they held an art auction, and the next year they formed a non-profit and held a second art show, this time with sixty-five artists displaying their work at the Bluff Park Community Park. Since then, the Bluff Park Art Show has continued to grow, and is now a much-anticipated event that annually draws thousands of visitors from the community and beyond.

Q: What are the primary goals and mission of the Bluff Park Art Association?

A: The BPAA is dedicated to supporting art awareness and education, as well as access to quality art for everyone. While we are best known for our annual Art Show, over the years we have undertaken many projects, including donating books and other resources to schools and libraries, commissioning and donating public sculptures, helping to fund artwork acquisition and special exhibits for the Birmingham Museum of Art, and awarding an annual scholarship to promising Hoover art students. We are also very proud of our Permanent Collection of over 120 works of art.

Q: How can the community become more involved in supporting the Bluff Park Art Association?

A: First and foremost: spread the word, come to the Show and buy some amazing art! But we'd love it if people didn't stop there; putting on the Art Show requires a lot of work, and we're always in need of volunteers.