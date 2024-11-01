Get to know: Hoover resident and volunteer Betty Daigle

Betty Daigle is a retired educator and Hoover resident, who volunteers with several local organizations. In this interview, she shares what she loves about living in Hoover and how she stays busy.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: My name is Betty Daigle. I am a retired educator. I moved to Hoover in 2006 to be close to my son's family, and, most importantly, my granddaughters.

Since moving to Hoover, I've been able to be a volunteer at Aldridge Gardens, at Riverchase Elementary Schools. I've been a member of the Hoover Service Club, and I've also been honored to be a member of the Hoover Beautification Board.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: I think the best part of living in Hoover are the wonderful people that you meet. It's a very welcoming community and there are many opportunities to meet people throughout the community—through civic organizations, through volunteerism, through activities at the library, the senior center, the rec center.There are just so many things for residents to do. It's a very convenient and warm place to live.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: As a young child, I always wanted to be a teacher. It was my favorite game to play. I was lucky enough to be able to go to college and become a teacher, and, throughout our moves from different states, I was always able to get a teaching job and advance my career to becoming a teacher trainer and an administrator. I was very fortunate to have a long career in education.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: It would surprise people to know that, when I graduated from high school, I was presented the Betty Crocker Award, which was a trophy of a lady, Betty Crocker, holding a pie in her hand. I love to cook, but I don't think I have ever made a pie in my life, and I think I earned that reward because I was a good home economics student, but not because I ever was good at baking.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I sure would like to be about three inches taller.

But, in all seriousness, at this point in my life, I just wish I had more time and energy to pursue the things that Ilove. Being with my family, being of service to my community, being involved in activities at my church and in my community; that's what means the most to me, and that's what I wish I could do.