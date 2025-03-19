Get to know: Autumn Collins, two time winner of Spain Park's talent show

Autumn Collins, a senior at Spain Park High School, has won the school’s talent show for two consecutive years, showcasing her skills as a singer and songwriter. Collins is also involved with other musical groups at Spain Park, including the school’s Rhapsody in Blue show choir and chamber choir.

Q: How long have you been performing as a singer, and how did you get started?

A: I've been singing for literally as long as I can remember, but I think I had my first real performance when I was in second grade.

We had our little end of year assembly, and I got to sing the second verse of "Write Your Story" by Francesca Battistelli all on my own, and I think that really started off my love for being on stage and singing, especially in a group because our entire grade was the choir, basically. It was so fun.

Q: What is it you love about performing?

A: I feel most at home when I'm on a stage, so my favorite part of performing, especially in a group like Rhapsody in Blue — the show choir that I'm in, it's so beautiful getting to be on stage and performing with a group of people so dedicated. Like, I never feel like I'm weird for trying to give my all and truly act on stage when I have people surrounding me that are trying to do the same thing.

Photo courtesy of Autumn Collins Autumn Collins with Spain Park High School's Rhapsody in Blue show choir.

Q: Do you perform with particular groups at school or outside of school?

A: Yes. I am in Rhapsody in Blue show choir at Spain Park High School, in addition to chamber choir at Spain Park High School and the worship team at Church of the Highlands.

I really enjoy show choir at Spain Park because everyone is just so dedicated and ready to learn and really enjoys performing onstage, and I feel like I found so many good friends in my show choir.

Q: Have you had any recent solos?

Expand Photo courtesy of Autumn Collins Autumn Collins with Spain Park High School's Rhapsody in Blue show choir.

A: Last year, our competition show was called "Gold Rush," and, for our ballad, I got to sing a solo to "Fields of Gold" by Ellie Goulding. I got to stand alone in this big white dress, and for the first half of the season, I had a guitar with me, but for our first competition, I lost the guitar after I sang, so that was pretty short-lived. But, I won best soloist at our Auburn competition during preliminaries, and I was very happy and proud.

Q: What type of music do you like best?

A: More than anything, I love indie music, so Lizzy McAlpine, Phoebe Bridgers, Tiny Habits. Just anyone with a guitar and a sad sounding voice, I'll eat it up every time.

So, it was definitely a switch, learning competition music and finding a way to enjoy it, but I think I succeeded. I really do enjoy the music that we perform for show choir.

Q: I understand that you’re a songwriter. How many songs have you written, and what are they about?

A: I've written about 60 to 70 songs — somewhere in there, but only about 15 of them are finished because I use songwriting as an emotional outlet. So, I don't typically require myself to finish a song unless I really think there's potential in it. But, it's just really cathartic to get my feelings out using pen and paper, so that's mostly what it's for.

Q: You’ve competed in the talent show at Spain Park the last three years. What songs did you sing?

A: Sophomore year, I sang "Right Through" by Small Crush. Junior year, I sang a song by me called "Sidelines," which is about my experience with fear of missing out and feeling like an outsider in a new school. And, this year, I sang a song called "New Obsession," which was a fun little song about having a really obsessive, stalker-ish crush.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Autumn Collins Autumn Collins performing.

Q: What are your current college and/or career goals?

A: After high school, I planned to major in graphic design at the University of Alabama, and, while I'm there, I want to join all the choirs that I possibly can because I just can't leave choir in high school. I love it too much.

In the meantime, I upload all of my music onto TikTok, @autumngracemusic. I upload originals and covers, and, eventually, I plan to upload my original music on Spotify.