Ge To Know: Hoover Service Club President Debra Taylor

Debra Taylor is the current president of the Hoover Service Club.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I am honored to be serving this year as president of Hoover Service Club. I grew up in Anniston. I attended college at Auburn, where I majored in industrial engineering and where I met my husband, Lee. We have lived in Hoover since 1987. We have two adult children, both of whom graduated from Spain Park High School. And, I also have a beautiful corgi puppy.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: Even though we're considered a pretty large town, we still have that small-town atmosphere where you run into people that you know everywhere you go.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: When I graduated from high school, I was one of those people who was pretty good at math and science, so teachers encouraged me to consider engineering, which I did. There were not that many women in the field at the time. I enjoyed my career for a lot of years, but then I had my children and I was blessed to start what I call my second career, which has been the opportunity to volunteer for a lot of different schools and causes and organizations here in Hoover.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: I was actually a founding member of my sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, on the Auburn University campus.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: Make myself into a morning person.