Funeral for retired beverage businessman, lobbyist Pat Lynch is Tuesday

Pat Lynch spent 30 years with Birmingham Budweiser and then 15 years as a lobbyist and business consultant.

The funeral for retired beverage industry businessman and lobbyist Pat Lynch is scheduled for noon Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover.

Lynch, who lived in Hoover and was very active in community affairs in Hoover, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

He had a 30-year career with Birmingham Budweiser, retiring in 2009 as vice president and managing partner. Lynch served as a board member of the Alabama Beer Wholesaler Association for 10 years and was elected vice chairman in 2004 and chairman in 2006.

Throughout his employment in the beverage industry, he worked with state, county and city politics, focusing on areas from Montgomery northward. During his tenure with the Alabama Beer Wholesale Association, he was involved in numerous political issues that were important to the beverage industry.

He helped set up a grassroots effort to stop a tax increase during two legislative sessions and was involved in efforts to establish seven-day sales and a referendum to grow the legal sale of alcohol geographically. In particular, he was involved in the wet/dry or Sunday sales referendums in Shelby County, Jasper, Pell City and Arab.

After retiring from Birmingham Budweiser, Lynch started a business development and lobbying firm called Pat Lynch & Associates and another company called AlphaGov Consulting. His clients included beverage distributors, educational and health providers, nonprofit associations and large and small businesss. In Hoover, he has represented developers such as Will Kadish of Broad Metro, which is developing Stadium Trace Village.

Lynch was born on Jan. 10, 1948, in Tazewell, Virginia. As the son of a career Army man, Lynch moved around a good bit and even spent part of his high school years in Germany, his wife, Tynette, said. He graduated high school in Memphis and then played basketball at Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis). He graduated college there in 1971 with a degree in business administration and management.

Lynch started out in pharmaceutical sales and then spent some time working for E. and J. Gallo Winery before joining Birmingham Budweiser. He lived in Alabama at least 45 years and loved to travel, drink wine and play golf.

He is survived by his wife, Tynette, who retired from her position as director of tourism and hospitality for the city of Hoover in May of last year. Other survivors include his two daughters, two stepsons and nine grandchildren.

Visitation with his family is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, with a funeral mass following at noon. In lieu of flowers, Lynch requested that donations be made to Radiation Oncology Accelerated Research at roarthecure.org or another charity.